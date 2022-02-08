Premios Oscar 2022: todos los nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA:
- Belfast
- CODA
- No mires arriba
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- El método Williams (King Richard)
- Licorice Pizza
- El callejón de las almas perdidas (Nightmare Alley)
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (El poder del perro)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
MEJOR ACTRIZ:
- Jessica Chastain, 'Los ojos de Tammy Faye'
- Olivia Colman, 'La hija oscura' ('The Lost Daughter')
- Penélope Cruz, 'Madres paralelas'
- Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'
- Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'
MEJOR ACTOR
- Javier Bardem, 'Being the Ricardos'
- Benedict Cumberbatch, 'El poder del perro'
- Andrew Garfield, 'Tick, Tick? Boom!'
- Will Smith, 'El método Williams'
- Denzel Washington, 'La tragedia de Macbeth'
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
- Ciarán Hinds, 'Belfast'
- Troy Kotsur, 'CODA'
- Jesse Plemons, 'El poder del perro'
- J.K. Simmons, 'Being the Ricardos'
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'El poder del perro'
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
- Jessie Buckley, 'La hija oscura'
- Ariana DeBose, 'West Side Story'
- Kirsten Dunst, 'El poder del perro'
- Aunjanue Ellis, 'El método Williams'
- Judi Dench, 'Belfast'
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:
- 'Belfast', Kenneth Branagh
- 'No mires arriba', Adam McKay y David Sirota
- 'El método Williams', Zach Baylin
- 'Licorice Pizza', Paul Thomas Anderson
- 'La peor persona del mundo', Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:
- 'CODA', Siân Heder
- 'Drive My Car', Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe
- 'Dune', Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth
- 'La hija oscura', Maggie Gyllenhaal
- 'El poder del perro', Jane Campion
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:
- Drive My Car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- La peor persona del mundo (Noruega)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL:
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- Los Mitchell contra las máquinas
- Raya y el último dragón
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN - ACCIÓN REAL:
- Ala Kachuu (Take and Run)
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN - ANIMACIÓN:
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
MEJOR MONTAJE:
- No mires arriba
- Dune
- El método Williams
- El poder del perro
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El poder del perro
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- West Side Story
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- West Side Story
- El poder del perro
MEJOR VESTUARIO:
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- West Side Story
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:
- El Rey de Zamunda (Coming 2 America)
- Cruella
- Dune
- Los ojos de Tammy Faye
- La casa Gucci
MEJOR MÚSICA:
- No mires arriba
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres paralelas
- El poder del perro
MEJOR SONIDO:
- Belfast
- Dune
- Sin tiempo para morir
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
- Be Alive ('El método Williams')
- Dos Oruguitas ('Encanto')
- Down to Joy ('Belfast')
- No Time to Die ('Sin tiempo para morir')
- Somehow You Do ('Four Good Days')
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Sin tiempo para morir
- Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
- Spider-Man: No Way Home