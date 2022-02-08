Primicias YA
Premios Oscar 2022: todos los nominados

Conocé a los candidatos para la próxima entrega de los galardones de La Academia.
En las últimas horas se conoció la lista de nominados de la 94ª edición de los Premios Oscar 2022.

"El poder del perro" es la película más nominada de este año. La producción dirigida por Jane Campion sumó 12 candidaturas, incluyendo mejor película, dirección, guion adaptado, actor protagonista, actriz de reparto y actor de reparto (por partida doble).

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • No mires arriba
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • El método Williams (King Richard)
  • Licorice Pizza
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas (Nightmare Alley)
  • El poder del perro
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (El poder del perro)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

  • Jessica Chastain, 'Los ojos de Tammy Faye'
  • Olivia Colman, 'La hija oscura' ('The Lost Daughter')
  • Penélope Cruz, 'Madres paralelas'
  • Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'
  • Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Javier Bardem, 'Being the Ricardos'
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, 'El poder del perro'
  • Andrew Garfield, 'Tick, Tick? Boom!'
  • Will Smith, 'El método Williams'
  • Denzel Washington, 'La tragedia de Macbeth'

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

  • Ciarán Hinds, 'Belfast'
  • Troy Kotsur, 'CODA'
  • Jesse Plemons, 'El poder del perro'
  • J.K. Simmons, 'Being the Ricardos'
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'El poder del perro'

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

  • Jessie Buckley, 'La hija oscura'
  • Ariana DeBose, 'West Side Story'
  • Kirsten Dunst, 'El poder del perro'
  • Aunjanue Ellis, 'El método Williams'
  • Judi Dench, 'Belfast'

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

  • 'Belfast', Kenneth Branagh
  • 'No mires arriba', Adam McKay y David Sirota
  • 'El método Williams', Zach Baylin
  • 'Licorice Pizza', Paul Thomas Anderson
  • 'La peor persona del mundo', Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

  • 'CODA', Siân Heder
  • 'Drive My Car', Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe
  • 'Dune', Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth
  • 'La hija oscura', Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • 'El poder del perro', Jane Campion

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:

  • Drive My Car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
  • La peor persona del mundo (Noruega)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL:

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
  • Writing With Fire

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • Los Mitchell contra las máquinas
  • Raya y el último dragón

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN - ACCIÓN REAL:

  • Ala Kachuu (Take and Run)
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN - ANIMACIÓN:

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

MEJOR MONTAJE:

  • No mires arriba
  • Dune
  • El método Williams
  • El poder del perro
  • Tick, Tick... Boom!

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

  • Dune
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • El poder del perro
  • La tragedia de Macbeth
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:

  • Dune
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • La tragedia de Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • El poder del perro

MEJOR VESTUARIO:

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • West Side Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:

  • El Rey de Zamunda (Coming 2 America)
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Los ojos de Tammy Faye
  • La casa Gucci

MEJOR MÚSICA:

  • No mires arriba
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Madres paralelas
  • El poder del perro

MEJOR SONIDO:

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • Sin tiempo para morir
  • El poder del perro
  • West Side Story

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

  • Be Alive ('El método Williams')
  • Dos Oruguitas ('Encanto')
  • Down to Joy ('Belfast')
  • No Time to Die ('Sin tiempo para morir')
  • Somehow You Do ('Four Good Days')

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • Sin tiempo para morir
  • Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

     

 

