Se conocieron los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020

Premios Emmy

La Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció este martes desde Los Ángeles sus candidatos para la 72° edición de los Premios Emmy.

La gala de entrega sigue programada para el 20 de septiembre en un formato que seguramente será adaptado a los tiempos de la pandemia por el coronavirus. La lista completa de nominados:

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Mejor actor secundario en comedia

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Mejor actriz secundaria en comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Programas de variedades y talk-show

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Mejor reality

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión:

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película para televisión:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Mejor miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Mejor comedia

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor serie dramática:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Filme de televisión

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)