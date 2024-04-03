PROFUNDO DOLOR: murió la reconocida y talentosa bailarina a los 20 años por una dura enfermedad

Embed - kate kaufling on Instagram: "here’s to an amazing first year kroger"
Además de su pasión por la danza, Kate también se destacó como una estudiante excepcional en la Facultad de Enfermería, demostrando un compromiso inquebrantable con sus estudios a pesar de los desafíos que enfrentaba. Su dedicación y fuerza de voluntad han dejado una profunda impresión en la comunidad universitaria.
Embed - abbey kaufling on Instagram: "my heart is in pieces having to write this. my sweet kate you were my person. you were my safe space in human form. anyone who knew kate truly knows the beautiful soul she was. there is not a day that goes by that someone doesn’t bring up one of the a million ways kate lit up every room she walked in. kate and I spent every minute of our lives together. from going on kate’s first date with her to sitting on the floor talking while she showered, we couldn’t be separated. even from lexington there was not a day that me and kate didn’t facetime at least 30 times. I would do anything to answer one more facetime call from her. as I sit here today I ask myself how I am supposed to go on without my twin sister, maid of honor, and soulmate doing all the things with me. but I will for you kate. I promise to wake up everyday and live my life for you kate. As heartbroken as I am right now, I can say I have the best guardian angel in all of heaven. I can’t wait to squeeze you forever again one day. you and me forever kate"
El trágico fallecimiento de Kate llega solo tres meses después de que compartiera un emotivo video anunciando el final de su tratamiento de quimioterapia. En ese momento, Kate reflexionó sobre la importancia de aferrarse a los seres queridos y vivir cada momento con gratitud, demostrando una sabiduría y madurez más allá de sus años.
El impacto de la pérdida de Kate se ha sentido en toda la universidad, especialmente entre sus compañeros de hermandad en Delta Delta Delta, quienes la describen como una luz brillante cuyo legado perdurará en los años venideros.
A través del dolor y la tristeza, aquellos que conocieron a Kate encuentran consuelo en los recuerdos compartidos y en el legado de amor y determinación que dejó atrás. Su hermana Abbey, en una emotiva publicación en redes sociales, promete vivir su vida en honor a Kate, quien ahora descansa como un ángel guardián en el cielo.
