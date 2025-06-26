En vivo Radio La Red
MUNDIAL DE CLUBES

Memes sin piedad: Gallardo y Mastantuono, los grandes apuntados tras la eliminación de River

River quedó eliminado del Mundial de Clubes y las redes no perdonaron. Los usuarios se enfocaron en Marcelo Gallardo y en Franco Mastantuono, quien jugó su último partido antes de partir al Real Madrid.

Memes sin piedad: Gallardo y Mastantuono, los grandes apuntados tras la eliminación de River

River quedó eliminado del Mundial de Clubes 2025 tras caer por 2-0 ante Inter en la última fecha del Grupo E, resultado que, sumado al triunfo de Monterrey frente a Urawa Red Diamonds, dejó sin chances al equipo de Marcelo Gallardo de acceder a los octavos de final. Como suele ocurrir en este tipo de situaciones, las redes sociales explotaron con memes y cargadas que rápidamente se viralizaron.

River no pudo con el Inter de Lautaro Martínez y quedó eliminado del Mundial de Clubes
REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
image.png

Los principales focos de las bromas fueron Marcelo Gallardo y Franco Mastantuono, quien disputó su último partido con la camiseta de River antes de emprender su viaje al Real Madrid. Los hinchas, entre la tristeza y la ironía, llenaron Twitter e Instagram con imágenes y frases que reflejaron la frustración por la eliminación, pero también le dedicaron despedidas graciosas al juvenil que ya tiene las valijas listas para mudarse a España.

Los usuarios no dejaron pasar la bronca del Muñeco, quien tras el partido criticó duramente a la FIFA por haber mostrado en el estadio el resultado del encuentro entre Monterrey y Urawa.

Mientras Gallardo ya piensa en el armado del plantel para la segunda mitad del año, las redes siguen haciendo su juego. La despedida de Mastantuono y la eliminación del Mundial de Clubes quedaron inmortalizadas en los mejores memes, que reflejan a la perfección el humor del fútbol argentino.

River quedó eliminado del Mundial de Clubes: los mejores memes y reacciones

