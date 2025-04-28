En vivo Radio La Red
River se quedó con el Superclásico ante Boca: los mejores memes y reacciones

River venció a Boca en un Superclásico cargado de emociones y, como suele ocurrir en estos casos, las redes sociales jugaron su propio partido. Mirá los mejores memes y reacciones.

En la previa de los Playoffs, River se quedó con un Superclásico vibrante, al imponerse ante Boca gracias a los goles de Franco Mastantuono, de tiro libre, y Sebastián Driussi, mientras que Miguel Merentiel había empatado de manera transitoria para el Xeneize.

river_boca_superclasico3.jpg

Con el Monumental como escenario de lujo, el equipo de Marcelo Gallardo sacó pecho en el momento justo y cerró una victoria importante que llega en un tramo decisivo de la temporada. El juvenil Mastantuono, una de las joyas del club, abrió el marcador con un golazo de tiro libre que enloqueció a los hinchas. Luego, tras el empate de Merentiel, apareció Driussi para devolverle la ventaja al Millonario.

Pero además del espectáculo en el campo de juego, el Superclásico se vivió intensamente en las redes sociales, donde los hinchas protagonizaron su propio partido. Los memes no tardaron en aparecer: celebraciones desbordadas de los hinchas de River, lamentos de los de Boca y las clásicas cargadas inundaron plataformas como Twitter, Instagram y TikTok.

image.png
image.png
