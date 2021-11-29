A24 en vivo Radio La Red
Balón de Oro 2021 EN VIVO: minuto a minuto de la gala de premiación

Desde el Teatro del Châtelet de París, seguí la prestigiosa entrega del Balón de Oro, donde Messi es uno de los grandes candidatos.
El Balón de Oro podría recaer nuevamente en manos de Messi.

El Balón de Oro podría recaer nuevamente en manos de Messi.

Este lunes, llega una nueva entrega del Balón de Oro. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Teatro del Châtelet de París, Francia, desde las 16, hora argentina, y será transmitido por ESPN. El gran candidato a llevarse el galardón es Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi es el gran candidato a ganar el Balón de Oro.
Live Blog Post

Seguí la entrega EN VIVO

Comenzó la cuenta regresiva para el puesto número 1. Desde la cuenta oficial de France Football comenzaron a publicar los puestos, desde el puesto 29 en adelante.

https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1465373693861937165
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1465370539351023621
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1465364784430436353
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1465363916482039823
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1465357803334385669
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1465348398274564107
https://twitter.com/francefootball/status/1465344081677197327

