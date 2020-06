Tras declararse libre de COVID-19, Nueva Zelanda reporta dos nuevos casos "importados"

View this post on Instagram

Following confirmation that the country's last remaining case had recovered, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday that all remaining domestic restrictions would be lifted at midnight local time. However, the border will remain closed to all but returning Kiwis. "We have eliminated transmission of the virus for now," Ardern said. "While the job is not done, this is a milestone." — Jacinda Ardern