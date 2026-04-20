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Los mejores memes y cargadas de Boca a River tras la victoria en el Superclásico

Boca venció 1-0 a River con gol de Leandro Paredes y, como siempre, las redes sociales se llenaron de cargadas y reacciones virales.

Los mejores memes y cargadas de Boca a River tras la victoria en el Superclásico

Boca festejó este fin de semana. El Xeneize venció a 1-0 a River en el Monumental con un gol de Leandro Paredes, de penal sobre el final del primer tiempo, en un partido caliente que tuvo todos los condimentos. Boca se llevó un triunfo clave como visitante y desató la euforia de sus hinchas.

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Boca le ganó a River y explotaron los memes del Superclásico

Como ya es costumbre, las redes sociales se convirtieron en un escenario paralelo. Apenas terminó el partido, miles de usuarios compartieron memes y reacciones, con cargadas dirigidas al eterno rival.

Las imágenes y los comentarios no tardaron en viralizarse, reflejando el impacto que tiene el Superclásico más allá de los 90 minutos. El folklore futbolero volvió a decir presente, con creatividad, humor y la clásica rivalidad entre Boca y River como protagonistas.

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Se habló de
Boca River Superclásico Leandro Paredes Monumental
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