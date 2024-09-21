A24 en vivo Radio La Red
Los mejores memes y reacciones del Superclásico entre Boca y River

Boca y River se enfrentan en La Bombonera y, como suele ocurrir en cada Superclásico, las redes sociales juegan su propio partido. Mirá los mejores memes y reacciones.

Boca y River se enfrentan en La Bombonera, en una nueva edición del Superclásico. Este partido, no solo se disputa en La Bombonera, sino que, los fanáticos, a través de las redes sociales, juegan su propio partido. Mirá los mejores memes y reacciones del duelo que paraliza al país.

Leé también La picante chicana de Franco Colapinto a River en la previa del Superclásico: "Las gallinas..."
la picante chicana de franco colapinto a river en la previa del superclasico: las gallinas...

Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed
Embed

