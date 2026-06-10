Show de apertura del Mundial 2026: a qué hora es, quiénes cantan con Shakira y cómo verlo en vivo

Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "La Copa Mundial de la FIFA es un momento que el mundo entero comparte, y todo comienza con la manera en que la inauguramos. México dará inicio a una Ceremonia Inaugural sin precedentes, en una celebración llena de sonido, color y significado. Será la primera nota de un torneo que resonará en Canadá, México y Estados Unidos, unidos por una pasión compartida por el fútbol que conecta a millones de personas en todo el planeta. Tras el inicio en Ciudad de México y continuando los días siguientes en Toronto y Los Ángeles, estas ceremonias reunirán música, cultura y fútbol de una manera que refleja tanto la identidad de cada nación como la unidad que define a este torneo. Una forma poderosa de dar comienzo a una verdadera celebración global. Mucha suerte a todos, incluyendo a Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná y Tyla, quienes se presentarán en el Estadio Ciudad de México y nos regalarán momentos inolvidables. The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it. Mexico will kick-off an unprecedented Opening Ceremony with a celebration full of sound, colour, and meaning. It is the first note in a tournament that will echo across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, united by a shared passion for the game that connects millions worldwide. Starting in Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration. Good luck to everyone, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla, who will take to the stage at Mexico City Stadium and give us great joy. #FootballUnitesTheWorld"

View this post on Instagram