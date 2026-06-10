En vivo Radio La Red
En vivo América TV Radio La Red FM Blue
En vivo Radio La Red
Deportes
Mundial 2026
Mexico
MUNDIAL 2026

Show de apertura del Mundial 2026: a qué hora es, quiénes cantan con Shakira y cómo verlo en vivo

La FIFA confirmó los detalles de la ceremonia inaugural en el rebautizado Estadio Ciudad de México, que contará con figuras internacionales, un fuerte sello latino y transmisión en directo para nuestro país.

Banner Seguinos en google DESK
Show de apertura del Mundial 2026: a qué hora es, quiénes cantan con Shakira y cómo verlo en vivo

La espera terminó. Este jueves 11 de junio comenzará oficialmente la Copa del Mundo 2026 y México se vestirá de gala para albergar la apertura del tercer Mundial en sus tierras. El mítico escenario de la CDMX, rebautizado para la ocasión como Estadio Ciudad de México, será la sede de un show inolvidable que combinará música, identidad y tradición, antes del partido inaugural entre la selección local y Sudáfrica.

Leé también Ensayo general aprobado: la Selección Argentina goleó a Islandia y quedó lista para el Mundial
ensayo general aprobado: la seleccion argentina goleo a islandia y quedo lista para el mundial

El espectáculo fue diseñado por la FIFA como una celebración de la cultura local y del carácter global del torneo. De esta manera, el país azteca abrirá una inédita trilogía de ceremonias inaugurales que continuará posteriormente en Canadá y Estados Unidos, logrando que su estadio principal haga historia al convertirse en el primero en albergar partidos de tres Copas del Mundo diferentes.

Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "La Copa Mundial de la FIFA es un momento que el mundo entero comparte, y todo comienza con la manera en que la inauguramos. México dará inicio a una Ceremonia Inaugural sin precedentes, en una celebración llena de sonido, color y significado. Será la primera nota de un torneo que resonará en Canadá, México y Estados Unidos, unidos por una pasión compartida por el fútbol que conecta a millones de personas en todo el planeta. Tras el inicio en Ciudad de México y continuando los días siguientes en Toronto y Los Ángeles, estas ceremonias reunirán música, cultura y fútbol de una manera que refleja tanto la identidad de cada nación como la unidad que define a este torneo. Una forma poderosa de dar comienzo a una verdadera celebración global. Mucha suerte a todos, incluyendo a Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná y Tyla, quienes se presentarán en el Estadio Ciudad de México y nos regalarán momentos inolvidables. The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it. Mexico will kick-off an unprecedented Opening Ceremony with a celebration full of sound, colour, and meaning. It is the first note in a tournament that will echo across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, united by a shared passion for the game that connects millions worldwide. Starting in Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration. Good luck to everyone, including Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla, who will take to the stage at Mexico City Stadium and give us great joy. #FootballUnitesTheWorld"
View this post on Instagram

A qué hora es el show de apertura del Mundial 2026 en Argentina

El show de apertura del Mundial 2026 comenzará a las 14:30 horas de Argentina (11:30 hora local de México). La ceremonia arrancará exactamente noventa minutos antes del encuentro inaugural entre México y Sudáfrica.

Quiénes cantan en la ceremonia inaugural del Mundial 2026

La grilla artística estará encabezada por Shakira y Burna Boy, quienes interpretarán por primera vez en vivo "Dai Dai", la canción oficial del Mundial 2026. Con esta presentación, la estrella colombiana volverá a asociar su carrera con una Copa del Mundo, tras sus recordadas participaciones en Alemania 2006, Sudáfrica 2010 y Brasil 2014, acompañada por el nigeriano Burna Boy, referente de la música africana contemporánea.

Además, el evento tendrá un fuerte sello mexicano con la presencia de Alejandro Fernández, encargado de interpretar el Himno Nacional de México antes del partido. La lista de figuras internacionales confirmadas por la FIFA incluye a:

  • Belinda (México)

  • Danny Ocean (Venezuela)

  • J Balvin (Colombia)

  • Lila Downs (México)

  • Los Ángeles Azules (México)

  • Maná (México)

  • Tyla (Sudáfrica)

La puesta en escena estará inspirada en el papel picado, una de las manifestaciones culturales más representativas del país anfitrión, y contará con la participación central de talentos de pueblos originarios y expresiones folclóricas mexicanas.

Dónde ver en vivo la apertura del Mundial 2026

La ceremonia inaugural en Estados Unidos se podrá ver en vivo desde Argentina a través de Flow (canales 109 y 110) y Paramount+. Ambas plataformas emitirán los 104 partidos del campeonato.

Cuál es el horario del show de apertura del Mundial país por país

El espectáculo de la FIFA se podrá sintonizar en los siguientes horarios, según cada región:

  • Argentina, Uruguay, Brasil y Paraguay: 14:30 horas.

  • Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela y Estados Unidos (ET): 13:30 horas.

  • Colombia, Ecuador, Perú y Estados Unidos (CT): 12:30 horas.

  • México, Estados Unidos (MT) y Estados Unidos (PT): 11:30 horas.

  • España: 19:30 horas.

Compartir
Compartir en Facebook
Facebook
Compartir en Twitter
Twitter
Compartir en Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Se habló de
Mundial 2026 Mexico
Notas relacionadas
La revelación de Scaloni sobre el reemplazante de Balerdi a días del debut en el Mundial: "Hay..."
Mundial 2026: quién es Paco, el ajolote que podría convertirse en el nuevo oráculo del fútbol
Por qué las "bolitas" que usabas en la calle de chico para jugar tendrán un papel excepcional en el Mundial 2026

Noticias más leídas

Últimas Noticias

Más sobre Deportes

Más sobre Deportes

Te puede interesar