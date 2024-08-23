A24 en vivo Radio La Red
Deportes
Boca
Copa Sudamericana
Boca, eliminado de la Copa Sudamericana: los mejores memes y reacciones

Boca cayó por penales ante Cruzeiro en Brasil y quedó eliminado de la Copa Sudamericana. Como suele ocurrir en estos casos, las redes sociales jugaron su propio partido.

Boca eliminado en Brasil. (Foto: Olé)

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Luucas_RP/status/1826780246084899149&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/barradelrojo7l/status/1826779585825984598&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1826779987090788704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826779987090788704%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Brasiileirao21/status/1826780728149115172&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LeyvaCFM_/status/1826811894440558743&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/eal366/status/1826780268700860427&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/GodDemon_Master/status/1826813462896386425&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/EstebanFulanito/status/1826782597856285182?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826782597856285182%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/valencasIa/status/1826813856351408632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826813856351408632%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/nicolasmirelman/status/1826833922598088758?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826833922598088758%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/enunabaldosa/status/1826812545270706451?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826812545270706451%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1826922440909353470?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826922440909353470%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ciiarp/status/1826858793163989300?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826858793163989300%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1826813150894735625&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/santi_ese/status/1826829461716627487?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1826829461716627487%7Ctwgr%5Ecb52c8e38d7e9f674acaf74c9f36fcc745b149bd%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tycsports.com%2Fboca-juniors%2Flos-mejores-memes-de-la-eliminacion-de-boca-en-la-copa-sudamericana-ante-cruzeiro-id603782.html&partner=&hide_thread=false

https://x.com/FChiantore/status/1826820543451959600/photo/1

