River, eliminado del Torneo Apertura: los mejores memes de la victoria de Platense en el Monumental

Pero más allá del enojo, también hubo lugar para el humor y la creatividad de los usuarios no encontró un límite. Tampoco faltaron los clásicos memes recordando la eliminación, las cargadas de los rivales y las referencias al karma futbolero.
Por su parte, los hinchas de Platense celebraron con orgullo el batacazo, compartiendo imágenes del festejo y destacando la figura del arquero Juan Pablo Cozzani, clave en la definición por penales.
Platense eliminó a River en cuartos de final del Torneo Apertura: los mejores memes
