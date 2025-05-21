En vivo Radio La Red
Deportes
River
Platense
REDES SOCIALES

River, eliminado del Torneo Apertura: los mejores memes de la victoria de Platense en el Monumental

River quedó eliminado del Torneo Apertura tras caer por penales ante Platense y las redes sociales no perdonaron: los usuarios apuntaron al arbitraje y desataron una lluvia de memes.

River, eliminado del Torneo Apertura: los mejores memes de la victoria de Platense en el Monumental
Leé también Copa Libertadores: River goleó 6-2 a Independiente del Valle y clasificó a octavos de final
River goleó 6-2 a Independiente del Valle y clasificó a octavos de final.
image.png

Gran parte de la bronca de los hinchas millonarios se concentró en el arbitraje de Yael Falcón Pérez, quien fue duramente cuestionado por algunas decisiones polémicas durante el encuentro. Frases como "el VAR está de vacaciones" o "el verdadero refuerzo de Platense" fueron tendencia en X (ex Twitter), donde el juez se volvió blanco de las críticas.

Pero más allá del enojo, también hubo lugar para el humor y la creatividad de los usuarios no encontró un límite. Tampoco faltaron los clásicos memes recordando la eliminación, las cargadas de los rivales y las referencias al karma futbolero.

Por su parte, los hinchas de Platense celebraron con orgullo el batacazo, compartiendo imágenes del festejo y destacando la figura del arquero Juan Pablo Cozzani, clave en la definición por penales.

Platense eliminó a River en cuartos de final del Torneo Apertura: los mejores memes

