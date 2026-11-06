Prime Video estrena la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie mundial Off Campus

El elenco principal de la segunda temporada de Off Campus incluye a Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads), Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers), Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), India Fowler (Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Agency), con Julia Sarah-Stone (The Killing, Come True), Khobe Clarke (Cruel Intentions, Firefly Lane), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2, The Wilds) y Philippa Soo (Hamilton, Dopesick) en papeles recurrentes, y Charlie Evans (Paradise, Leave the World Behind) junto a Shay Rudolph (Lethal Weapon, The Baby-Sitters Club) como estrellas invitadas.