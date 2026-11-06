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Prime Video estrena la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie mundial Off Campus

La segunda temporada en Prime Video se centrará en la relación romántica entre los personajes Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) y Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

Prime Video estrena la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie mundial Off Campus. (Foto: Archivo)

Prime Video estrena la segunda temporada de la exitosa serie mundial Off Campus. (Foto: Archivo)

Prime Video reveló la fecha de estreno de la segunda temporada del fenómeno mundial de la cultura pop Off Campus. Creada por Louisa Levy y basada en el universo de libros superventas Off Campus de la autora Elle Kennedy, la serie estará disponible el 28 de abril de 2027 en Prime Video en más de 240 países y territorios de todo el mundo.

Leé también Carrie tiene un debut arrollador y Prime Video confirma la segunda temporada de su exitosa serie
Carrie tiene un debut arrollador y Prime Video confirma la segunda temporada de su exitosa serie. (Foto: Archivo)

Durante sus primeros 12 días, la primera temporada de Off Campus alcanzó los 36 millones de televidentes a nivel mundial. Al momento de su estreno, la primera entrega de Off Campus fue el tercer debut más visto de cualquier serie en la historia de Prime Video y se convirtió en la temporada debut más vista de todos los tiempos en la plataforma entre mujeres de 18 a 34 años.

Este drama universitario, basado en la exitosa serie de libros Off Campus, sigue a un equipo de hockey sobre hielo de élite y a las mujeres en sus vidas mientras lidian con el amor, el desamor y el autodescubrimiento—forjando profundas amistades y lazos duraderos mientras navegan las complejidades de la transición a la edad adulta. La segunda temporada se centrará en el romance entre Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) y Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

El elenco principal de la segunda temporada de Off Campus incluye a Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads), Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers), Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), India Fowler (Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Agency), con Julia Sarah-Stone (The Killing, Come True), Khobe Clarke (Cruel Intentions, Firefly Lane), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2, The Wilds) y Philippa Soo (Hamilton, Dopesick) en papeles recurrentes, y Charlie Evans (Paradise, Leave the World Behind) junto a Shay Rudolph (Lethal Weapon, The Baby-Sitters Club) como estrellas invitadas.

La creadora Louisa Levy ejerce como co-showrunner y productora ejecutiva de Off Campus junto a Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen y James Seidman son productores ejecutivos, y Annika Patton es coproductora ejecutiva por parte de Temple Hill. Leanna Billings, de Billings Productions, y Neal Flaherty también se desempeñan como productores ejecutivos.

Elle Kennedy, autora y creadora del universo de Off Campus, es una escritora superventas del New York Times, USA Today y Wall Street Journal con más de 50 novelas de ficción contemporánea y romance. Sus obras han sido traducidas a más de 25 idiomas y cuentan con más de 10 millones de ejemplares vendidos en todo el mundo.

Temporada 2 de Off Campus en Prime Video

En pocas palabras

  • Estreno: Prime Video lanza la segunda temporada de la serie "Off Campus" el 28 de abril de 2027.
  • Éxito: La primera temporada fue un fenómeno global, alcanzando 36 millones de televidentes.
  • Trama: La nueva temporada se enfocará en el romance entre Allie Hayes y Dean Di Laurentis.
Resumen generado por Thinkindot AI
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