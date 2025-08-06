En vivo Radio La Red
En vivo América TV Radio La Red FM Blue
En vivo Radio La Red
Deportes
Boca
Memes
FÚTBOL

Adiós al Consejo del Fútbol de Boca: los mejores memes y reacciones

En medio de una profunda crisis deportiva e institucional, Juan Román Riquelme disolvió el Consejo de Fútbol de Boca y, como suele ocurrir en estos casos, en las redes sociales no tardaron en reaccionar a la noticia.

Adiós al Consejo del Fútbol de Boca: los mejores memes y reacciones

Después de más de cinco años de funcionamiento, el Consejo de Fútbol de Boca dejará de existir. La estructura que ideó y encabezó Juan Román Riquelme para gestionar el fútbol del club llegó a su fin, en medio de una de las crisis más intensas que vive la institución en los últimos años. La decisión fue tomada por el propio presidente y sellada tras una reunión dirigencial.

Leé también ¿Fin de ciclo? Miguel Ángel Russo rompió el silencio y habló sobre su continuidad en Boca
¿fin de ciclo? miguel angel russo rompio el silencio y hablo sobre su continuidad en boca

Mauricio Serna y Raúl Cascini, históricos laderos de Román, decidieron no continuar pese a que Riquelme les ofreció ser reubicados en otras áreas. Ambos optaron por dar un paso al costado y dejar el club, en un momento en el que el malestar de los hinchas y socios está en su punto más alto. Marcelo Delgado, el tercer integrante del Consejo, será el único que permanecerá en funciones.

En cuanto se conoció la noticia, las redes sociales no tardaron en reaccionar y se llenaron de memes. Mirá.

Se disolvió el Consejo del Fútbol de Boca: los mejores memes y reacciones

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MauroJuli__/status/1953114766764851213&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/facupietro/status/1950320400363389033&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/FacuuFlocco/status/1953115271842971911&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/0800Cj/status/1953117860227682697&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/lucysolfa/status/1953121029712224744&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ElTioBostero/status/1953115868470091940&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Yamil_leonel95/status/1953109980871082136&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ElTioBostero/status/1950347262208454758&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1950322968602816981&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Martinxo51/status/1953125702829498795&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Termontiel_/status/1950317322390163547&partner=&hide_thread=false

Compartir
Compartir en Facebook
Facebook
Compartir en Twitter
Twitter
Compartir en Whatsapp
Whatsapp
Se habló de
Boca Memes Riquelme
Notas relacionadas
El detalle en la rutina de Carlos Palacios que enfureció a los hinchas de Boca
Fin de ciclo: la drástica decisión de Riquelme que sacude a todo el mundo Boca
La provocadora cita del Che Guevara que posteó Marcelo Saracchi para desafiar a Riquelme

Noticias más leídas

Últimas Noticias

Más sobre Deportes

Más sobre Deportes

Te puede interesar