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Más que rivales, la exitosa serie de HBO Max, anunció el nuevo elenco de la segunda temporada

La temporada 2 de Más que rivales llega a HBO Max con un elenco renovado. Mirá quiénes son las nuevas figuras que se suman a la serie del momento.

Más que rivales

Más que rivales, la exitosa serie de HBO Max, anunció el nuevo elenco de la segunda temporada. (Foto: Gentileza HBO Max)

La exitosa serie original de Crave disponible en HBO Max, Más que rivales, suma a su elenco para la segunda temporada a Brendan Morgan (F*** Marry Kill, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Big Cigar) como Zane Boodram; David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers, Silent Night, Deadly Night) como Cody Kent; Gerry Dee (Mr. D, Animal Control) como Coach Cooper; Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, El Camino Christmas, American Dreamer) como Lisa; Lauren Chan (The Devil Wears Prada 2, Canada's Drag Race, The Traitors Canada) como Gen e Nick Stahl (Let the Right One In, Terminator 3, In The Bedroom) como Curtis Barrett.

Leé también HBO Max estrena "En el camino", la película seleccionada para la próxima entrega de los Oscar
HBO Max estrena En el camino, la película seleccionada para la próxima entrega de los Oscar. (Foto: Gentileza HBO)

Producida por Accent Aigu Entertainment en asociación con Crave, de Bell Media, la aclamada y galardonada serie Más que rivales fue creada por Jacob Tierney y está basada en los exitosos libros Game Changers de Rachel Reid. La temporada 2 tiene previsto su estreno en el otoño de 2027 en HBO Max.

La primera temporada de Más que rivales contó la historia de los jugadores de hockey rivales Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) e Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). Unidos por la ambición, la rivalidad y una atracción magnética que ninguno de los dos comprendía por completo, lo que comenzó como un romance secreto entre dos jóvenes novatos evolucionó hasta convertirse en un viaje de varios años marcado por el amor, la negación y el autodescubrimiento.

Fotos: Gentileza HBO.

Fotos: Gentileza HBO.

El elenco de Más que rivales anunciado previamente por HBO Max

Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Daniel Diemer, Shaheen Jafargholi, Robert Naylor, Sophie Nélisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Edvin Ryding, François Arnaud, Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Robbie G.K., Callan Potter, Benjamin Roy, Kamilla Kowal, Emily Hampshire, Sabrina Jalees y Priyanka.

La serie fue encargada por Crave, de Bell Media, con la participación del Canada Media Fund (CMF). Jacob Tierney se desempeña como guionista, director y productor ejecutivo. Brendan Brady y Jayme Alter Wilson son productores ejecutivos. Lori Fischburg y Liane Cunje son productoras, mientras que Rachel Reid participa como productora consultora. Mike Goldbach se desempeña como coguionista de la segunda temporada.

La serie es distribuida internacionalmente por Sphere Abacus, una compañía de Bell Media, y está disponible en más de 130 países alrededor del mundo. No te pierdas la primera temporada por HBO Max.

Fotos: Gentileza HBO.

Fotos: Gentileza HBO.

En pocas palabras

  • HBO Max estrena la segunda temporada de Muevo elenco con Brendan Morgan, David Tomlinson y Gerry Dee.
  • La serie Muevo elenco, basada en libros de Rachel Reid, se estrenaruevo elencouevo elenco otouevo elenco 2027.
  • La primera temporada de Muevo elenco narra la historia de los jugadores de hockey Shane Hollander e Ilya Rozanov.
Resumen generado por Thinkindot AI
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