Más que rivales, la exitosa serie de HBO Max, anunció el nuevo elenco de la segunda temporada

La exitosa serie original de Crave disponible en HBO Max, Más que rivales, suma a su elenco para la segunda temporada a Brendan Morgan (F*** Marry Kill, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Big Cigar) como Zane Boodram; David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers, Silent Night, Deadly Night) como Cody Kent; Gerry Dee (Mr. D, Animal Control) como Coach Cooper; Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, El Camino Christmas, American Dreamer) como Lisa; Lauren Chan (The Devil Wears Prada 2, Canada's Drag Race, The Traitors Canada) como Gen e Nick Stahl (Let the Right One In, Terminator 3, In The Bedroom) como Curtis Barrett.