Chile se quedó sin Mundial (otra vez) y estallaron los memes

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Bebu2798/status/1932558324811116694&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Grillodelgol/status/1932517076675014982&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Volve10Riquelme/status/1930824486640550304&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/catherinvald3/status/1930805145400475747&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/CaviarMarolio/status/1930822051616510236&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fabipa90/status/1930822497038991826&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1932558093541404693&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/BlueCFM_/status/1932558238622384270&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1932561418072522893&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Joaconel/status/1932561147951263834&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TanoDigennaro/status/1930820646998569162&partner=&hide_thread=false