Deportes
Chile
Ricardo Gareca
Chile se quedó sin Mundial (otra vez) y estallaron los memes

La derrota ante Bolivia dejó a la Selección de Chile sin chances de clasificar al Mundial, y en redes no tardaron en aparecer las burlas. Repasá los memes más virales del nuevo traspié de la Roja.

La Selección de Chile volvió a protagonizar un golpe duro: perdió 2-0 ante Bolivia en El Alto y quedó oficialmente eliminada de las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas. Con apenas dos partidos por delante, el equipo de Ricardo Gareca ya no tiene chances matemáticas de clasificar al próximo Mundial y se hunde en el último puesto de la tabla.

Como suele pasar en estos casos, las redes sociales reaccionaron con rapidez. Principalmente, desde cuentas argentinas, los memes y cargadas contra la Roja coparon X (Twitter), Instagram y TikTok, recordando viejas rivalidades y burlándose del nuevo fracaso del equipo trasandino.

Acá, un repaso por las mejores imágenes virales que dejó otra noche negra para el fútbol chileno.

