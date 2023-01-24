Argentina, 1985 fue nominada al Oscar como mejor película extranjera. El filme dirigido por Santiago Mitre y protagonizado por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani será parte de la máxima ceremonia de la industria del cine.
La ceremonia organizada por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood va a realizarse domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Argentina, 1985 debió competir con más de setenta películas de todo el mundo por una nominación como Mejor Película Extranjera en los premios Oscar.
Entre las películas que quedaron nominadas a mejor film figuran Sin novedad en el frente, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness y Ellas hablan.
Si Argentina, 1985 se llega a imponer en su categoría, se llevaría un premio por tercera vez. Sus predecesoras fueron La historia oficial y El secreto de sus ojos.
Mejor película
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything Everywhere all at Once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Triangle of Sadness' y 'Women Talking'.
Mejor película internacional
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Close', 'Eo' y 'The Quiet Girl'.
Mejor dirección
Martin McDonagh, Daniel Wkan y Daniel Scheinert, Steven Spielberg, Todd Field y Ruben Östund.
Mejor actriz
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams y Michelle Yeoh.
Mejor actor
Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal y Bill Nighy.
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Basset, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtins y Stephanie Hsu.
Mejor actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Barry Keoghan y Ke Huy Quan.
Mejores efectos visuales
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Mejor edición
'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Elvis', 'Everything everywhere all at once', 'Tár' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Mejor diseño de producción
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'Babylon', 'Elvis', 'The Fabelmans'.
Mejor cinematografía
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Elvis', 'Empire of Light' y 'Tár'.
Mejor maquillaje y vestuario
'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'The Batman', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'The Whale'.
Mejor película de animación
'Pinocchio', de Guillermo del Toro, 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', 'The Sea Beast' y 'Turning Red'.
Mejor cortometraje documental
'Los susurros de los elefantes', 'Haulout', '¿Cómo medir un año?', 'El efecto Marta Mitchell' y 'Stranger at the Gate'.
Mejor documental
'All that Breathes', 'All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters' y 'Navalny'.
Mejor diseño de vestuario
'Babylon', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Elvis', 'Everythin everywher all at once' y 'La señora Harris va a París'.
Nominados a mejor sonido
'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Avatar: el sentido del agua', 'The Batman', 'Elvis' y 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Mejor canción original
'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.
Mejor música original
'All quite on the Western Front', 'Babylon', 'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once' y 'The Fabelmans'.
Mejor guión adaptado
'All quiet on the Western Front', 'Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion', 'Living', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Women Talking'.
Mejor guión original
'The Banshees of Inisherin', 'Everything everywhere at once', 'The Fabelmans', 'Tár' y 'Triangle of Sadness'.
Mejor cortometraje
'An Orish Goodbye', 'Ivalu', 'Le Pupille', 'Night Ride' y 'The Red Suitcase'.
Mejor cortometraje de animación
'El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo', 'The Flying Sailor', 'Ice Merchants', 'My Year of Dicks' y 'An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It'.