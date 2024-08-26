¡Vuelven los Gallagher! Las redes explotan con los mejores memes sobre el regreso de Oasis

Y no es para menos: ¿Qué anunciará la banda el 27 de agosto? ¿Una gira con 10 shows en Wembley y 8 en Manchester? ¿Un tour mundial? ¿Vendrán a Argentina? Las especulaciones no paran, y es que, como bien declaró un insider a The Sun: “Esta es la reunión que nadie pensó que sucedería. Liam y Noel han sido enemigos acérrimos durante más de una década, pero han vuelto a estar en contacto en secreto.”
La comunidad britpop, desde Londres hasta Buenos Aires, está en vilo. Mientras tanto, nosotros seguimos repasando los mejores tweets y memes, porque si algo está claro, es que este regreso de Oasis está destinado a ser legendario. ¡Que vengan las noticias! ¡Estamos listos!
