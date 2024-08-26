Tendencias
¡Vuelven los Gallagher! Las redes explotan con los mejores memes sobre el regreso de Oasis

Oasis sorprende al mundo con un misterioso anuncio que desata una ola de memes y reacciones en las redes sociales. Los fans no paran de especular sobre el regreso de la banda tras 15 años de separación.

A24.com | Agus Monti
por Agus Monti | 26 ago 2024, 13:49
El domingo por la noche, el mundo de la música se sacudió cuando Oasis, la icónica banda de britpop de los 90, dejó caer una bomba en las redes sociales. Un video de apenas 11 segundos con una fecha, "27.08.2024", y un horario, "8am", fue todo lo que necesitó para desatar una tormenta de reacciones en internet. Y es que, después de 15 años de separación y broncas familiares épicas, ¿quién hubiera imaginado que los hermanos Gallagher estarían coqueteando con una posible reunión?

Los fans, naturalmente, enloquecieron. En cuestión de minutos, Oasis se convirtió en trending topic, y los memes y reacciones no tardaron en inundar X (ex Twitter). Desde referencias a la eterna rivalidad entre Noel y Liam hasta teorías sobre el significado del enigmático anuncio, las redes fueron un verdadero campo de batalla entre la incredulidad y la emoción.

Y no es para menos: ¿Qué anunciará la banda el 27 de agosto? ¿Una gira con 10 shows en Wembley y 8 en Manchester? ¿Un tour mundial? ¿Vendrán a Argentina? Las especulaciones no paran, y es que, como bien declaró un insider a The Sun: “Esta es la reunión que nadie pensó que sucedería. Liam y Noel han sido enemigos acérrimos durante más de una década, pero han vuelto a estar en contacto en secreto.”

La comunidad britpop, desde Londres hasta Buenos Aires, está en vilo. Mientras tanto, nosotros seguimos repasando los mejores tweets y memes, porque si algo está claro, es que este regreso de Oasis está destinado a ser legendario. ¡Que vengan las noticias! ¡Estamos listos!

